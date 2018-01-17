Amazon is offering a subscription box for Oreos

In 2018, subscription boxes are everywhere. You pay a flat fee, and every month you get a curated box of goodies. There are book boxes, food boxes, makeup boxes, boxes for shaving and boxes for clothes.

But Amazon just rolled a subscription box for milk's favorite cookie.

According to the product description, the Oreo Cookie Club Subscription Box offers two Oreo flavors, a one-of-a-kind Oreo inspired gift, and a recipe card. All in an artistically designed Oreo gifting box. Each box will also have a theme of some kind.

"Each month you'll enjoy new Oreo product innovations, or tried and true favorites," the page reads.

The Oreo gifts could be hats, games or mugs, or maybe something else.

The boxes come in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month subscriptions ranging in price from about $60 to $240.

According to Amazon, they're expected to be in stock by February 1.