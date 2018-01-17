Spain, Portugal seize cocaine smuggled inside pineapples

Spanish and Portuguese police say a joint operation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of pounds of cocaine concealed inside crates of fresh pineapples.

According to News 24, The Iberian police forces arrested nine members of an international smuggling ring that transported the drug from South America. The seizure was part of an ongoing investigation across both countries that began in April of 2017.

Aside from the more than 1,600 lbs of cocaine seized, police also dismantled a laboratory where the drug was cut with additives.

"This organized international group had repeatedly brought large quantities of cocaine to the European continent," Portuguese investigators said in a statement.

The Iberian Peninsula is a major point of entry for cocaine and other drugs to Europe, either directly from Latin America or via North and West Africa.