Police: Man stabs himself in the neck while running through Moses Lake Walmart

A man reportedly stabbed himself in the neck at the Moses Lake Walmart Tuesday morning.

According to iFIBER One News, Moses Lake police were called the store on North Stratford Road for reports of a distraught 26-year-old man. Employees told officers that the man was yelling that his family was being murdered.

When police arrived to the store, the man began running through the aisles with a large kitchen knife in hand. Police tell iFIBER One that eventually the man began stabbing himself in the neck, while continuing to run down the aisles.

Two officers deployed their tasers, but both were ineffective because of the heavy clothing worn by the man. Officers eventually tackled him and the man was taken into custody.

Police took the man to Samaritan Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.