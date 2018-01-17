Police: Yakima man sets house on fire; blames it on brother's decade-old fart prank

Yakima Police say a man burnt down his parents' home Tuesday because of a prank his brother pulled on him over a decade ago.

According to KIMA Action News, 29-year-old Joel Cruz was home alone, and got angry because of a time his brother farted in his face nearly 10 years ago.

That's when police say Cruz put a pot of vegetable oil on the stove, turned it on high, and ran out of the home.

KIMA says that Cruz told officers he heard voices in his head and was put through a mental evaluation.

Officers told KIMA that they tried putting him in a state hospital, but the hospitals turned him away because he is a danger to others and himself.