Suit: Gay couple gets 'hateful' flyers, not wedding programs

BOSTON -

The Latest on a federal lawsuit that claims Vistaprint sent a gay couple religious pamphlets with messages about sin and temptation rather than the wedding programs they ordered (all times local):
  
10:05 p.m.
  
A printing company accused of sending discriminatory pamphlets to a gay couple who ordered wedding programs says it has learned the pamphlets were intended to be printed for another customer.
  
Vistaprint's CEO and founder sent a letter to its customers and partners on Wednesday in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the couple. The lawsuit says the pamphlets received by the couple before their September wedding included messages about temptation and sin.
  
Vistaprint later updated its letter to say that it has learned that the pamphlets were incorrectly sent to the couple by a third-party partner. The company says it will take "strong action" if it finds that any individual "played a deliberate role in this mix up."
  
The Dutch company has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts.
  
___
  
4:30 p.m.
  
A printing company accused of sending discriminatory pamphlets to a gay couple who ordered wedding programs says it rejects discrimination "in all forms."
  
Vistaprint's CEO and founder sent a letter to its customers and partners on Wednesday in response to a federal lawsuit filed by the couple. The lawsuit says the pamphlets received by the couple before their September wedding included messages about temptation and sin.
  
Vistaprint says it's "incredibly saddened" by the incident and has reached out to the couple to express its outrage. The Dutch company says it has begun an investigation into the matter and will take "strong action" if it finds that any Vistaprint employee or partner played a role.
  
Vistaprint says it hopes to use the incident as an "opportunity to shine a light on important LGBTQ issues."
  
___
  
12:30 p.m.
  
A gay couple says in a federal lawsuit that a printing company sent them pamphlets with messages about temptation and sin instead of the wedding programs they ordered for their special day.
  
Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg sued Vistaprint on Tuesday in Massachusetts. They were married in Pennsylvania in September.
  
The couple's lawsuit says they were horrified to find the package they received the day before their wedding contained pamphlets with "hateful, discriminatory and anti-gay" messages. They say they hope their lawsuit sends a message that "there will be consequences for acts of hate."
  
Vistaprint officials say they're investigating the incident and didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages Wednesday from The Associated Press. The Dutch company has a regional headquarters in Massachusetts.

    •   