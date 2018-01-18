Discussing mental health in the wake of tragedy

The WSU community is trying to come to terms with the death of one of their own, Cougar quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who took his own life Tuesday afternoon. Now the question so many people are asking is why. While that answer won't be cut and dry, but what is clear is that there are always lifelines available and that you are not alone.

Dozens of students in Pullman came together Wednesday to support one another in hopes that no one else will make the same choice as their classmate. All of the students we spoke with on campus Wednesday said they know at least one person who's battling depression. But for many that battle is fought silently.

Mental health is an uncomfortable subject most never want to discuss, but when tragedy strikes, a community is forced to deal with it head on. KHQ sat down with a mental health professional and a member of a local crisis response team as the the Cougar nation continues to mourn.

As a reminder there are resources available for all members of the Cougar family. The school has made a counseling crisis line available for everyone at 509-335-2159. There are also online resources available at WSU.edu and aware.wsu.edu.