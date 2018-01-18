Police: Someone stole a car, dumped 2 girls on roadways

Authorities are looking for someone they say stole an SUV with two children inside and left them on major roadways.



Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells news outlets that 1-month-old Ava Wilmer and 4-year-old Arya Davenport were found after their mother's vehicle was stolen from a QuikTrip.



Authorities say the mother left the girls in the vehicle while she went inside a convenience store Wednesday. She exited the store and saw her vehicle being driven away.



An officer found Arya walking down the shoulder of a roadway near an interstate.



Marbury says a WSB-TV photojournalist led police to the baby after he spotted an object sitting in the road on the way to cover the scene.



The girls appeared to be Ok but were taken to Southern Regional Medical Center as a precaution.

