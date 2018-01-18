Love in the air: Pope marries couple on papal plane in Chile

Love in the air: Pope marries couple on papal plane in ChilePosted: Updated:
What you should do if you have the flu
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
Amazon announces 20 finalists for its second headquarters
SPOKANE, Wash. - We didn't make the cut. But we knew that was coming, right? Amazon released a "short" list of cities it's considering for its second headquarters and although we made a good case (IMO), Spokane did not make the cut. So who did make the cut? The 20 potential cities include...>>
Court documents: Lewiston man arrested for rape, posting videos online
LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he raped an unconscious woman and posted videos online. According to court documents, the victim contacted Nez Perce County deputies on January 12, and said a video of her having sex without her consent was posted online.>>
Ohio police warn of 'Rizzy powder' after man's skin eaten away
Police in Stark County, Ohio have sent a warning to other departments after the skin on a man's arms was eaten away, possibly by a new heroin combination. WCMH-TV in Columbus reported that the man was possibly injured by heroin laced with Rizzy powder. The man's arms were blackened, and some of his skin was eaten away. "It's very, very disturbing," Alliance Police Sgt. Michael Yarian said.>>
Colorado man's body found encased in concrete inside his own home, daughter charged
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. - Prosecutors charged a Colorado woman with the father's murder this week after 9 News says police investigating his disappearance found his body encased in concrete inside the crawl space under his home. 45-year-old Dayna Jennings was arrested Jan. 10 after police searched her 69-year-old William Mussack's home and found his remains, approximately one month after friends and family members say they stopped hearing from him.>>
