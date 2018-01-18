Drone helps save teenage swimmers in a 'world first' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Drone helps save teenage swimmers in a 'world first'

LENNOX HEAD, Australia -

A drone helped save two teenage swimmers struggling in powerful surf on the Australian coastline on Thursday, in what the local authorities called a "World First."

Just before midday local time, a member of the public spotted the 16 and 17-year-old boys caught in a rip current in rough seas off Lennox Head, a beach popular with surfers.

A Westpac Little Ripper Lifesaver drone was quickly launched and directed to the boys' location, where it deployed a life raft then used by the pair to get back to safety.

The call for help just so happened to have sounded as a group of nearby lifeguards were undergoing training in the use of drones.

Government officials called the incident a "world first", local media reported, adding that it was also significantly quicker to get to the location using a drone.

