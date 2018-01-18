Court Docs: Blood possibly found in rape suspect's car as detectives still search for missing woman

Detectives continue to investigate the brutal beating and rape of an employee at a Spokane Valley gas station. They arrested a level three sex offender for the crime.

The victim had serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Detectives arrested 36-year-old Michael Rush near the gas station bathroom where the victim was found inside raped, strangled and beaten.

Rush told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner during a jailhouse interview that he came to the gas station earlier in the night with his "girlfriend" to buy scratch tickets. Detectives are now searching for that woman to make sure she is okay. They say she appears to be in her 30's, she's blonde and about 5'2.

New court records show Rush's car had what appeared to be a blood smear on the front passenger seat edge. The blood could not have come from the assault at the gas station as Rush was arrested before returning to his vehicle, according to deputies. They want to make sure the woman who was with Rush earlier in the evening, or anyone else, was not harmed.

Records also state that Rush disclosed to detectives that he had more victims, but would only talk to a "female officer" about his crimes and victims. He told KHQ's Hayley Guenthner he was was high on meth during the assault and did not remember it. He also expressed remorse.

If you have any information on the woman photographed with Rush, please call the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.