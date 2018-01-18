Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A paper cup allegedly used by Elvis Presley six decades ago in Oklahoma is up for auction, and bids have already surpassed $1,200.

North Carolina resident Wade Jones is a collector of all things Elvis. He tells the Tulsa World that the crumpled blue-and-white Dixie cup was snagged by a fan in April 1956, after Elvis performed at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Jones says a fan named June allegedly retrieved the cup the day after the performance, right before Elvis left town for a show in Oklahoma City. A letter accompanying the collector's item says June had asked to keep the cup "as a little memento."

Bids for the now-yellowed paper cup had surpassed $1,280 on eBay by mid-day Wednesday. Jones says the auction closes Sunday evening.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima Police say a man burnt down his parents' home Tuesday because of a prank his brother pulled on him over a decade ago.

According to KIMA Action News, 29-year-old Joel Cruz was home alone, and got angry because of a time his brother farted in his face nearly 10 years ago.

That's when police say Cruz put a pot of vegetable oil on the stove, turned it on high, and ran out of the home.

KIMA says that Cruz told officers he heard voices in his head and was put through a mental evaluation.

Officers told KIMA that they tried putting him in a state hospital, but the hospitals turned him away because he is a danger to others and himself.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOORESVILLE, NC (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. is warning North Carolina drivers not to venture out into a snowstorm after he slid off the road and hit a tree.

Earnhardt said on his Twitter account Wednesday that he had just used his winch to help a sedan out of a ditch in snowy weather when he himself drove off the road and into a tree.

He wrote: "NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree."

A spokesman for Earnhardt, Mike Davis, said that the recently retired NASCAR driver wasn't injured and his pickup truck had only minor damage, if any. Davis said the people Earnhardt helped weren't injured, either.

Earnhardt's crash happened in Mooresville near where his racing team has its shop and offices.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Authorities in Connecticut are investigating the discovery of two decapitated chickens inside a courtroom.

Judicial marshals and maintenance staff investigating a putrid smell made the grisly discovery Wednesday morning in the public seating area of a courtroom in a state courthouse in Bridgeport.

The headless chickens were under a bench.

Authorities say the carcasses were decorated in silver, green and gold glitter. There was no immediate indication how the decapitated chickens got there and the discovery is under investigation.

The Connecticut Post reports that decapitated chickens have been found outside city courthouses before, but never inside. The placement of decapitated chickens is used in Santeria, an Afro-Caribbean religion, to protect a person from being found guilty of a crime.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Chris Christie is learning life as an airline passenger is different when you're no longer governor.

When Christie and his New Jersey State Police security detail arrived at Newark Liberty Airport on Thursday, two days after he left office, they headed to a special access area used by dignitaries for security clearance.

But a law enforcement official familiar with the encounter tells The Associated Press that an airport police officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer directed them to the regular screening line for all passengers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The official says Christie complied and did not attempt to use the special entrance.

The Republican ex-governor couldn't be immediately reached for comment through an ex-aide.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say when they went to an apartment to arrest a man on a drug charge, his mother told them he was fatally shot inside and then led them on a two-state chase.

A body hasn't been found.

WMUR-TV reports 54-year-old Carmelita Vergez pleaded not guilty Thursday to several misdemeanor counts.

Police in Nashua say Vergez told them Wednesday about her son's death, but drove off as they attempted to learn more. They said Vergez led them into Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, where she caused a minor collision before driving back to Nashua, about 20 miles.

Police arrested her after her van struck another vehicle and she ran off.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MOSCOW (AP) - An underwear dance video filmed in a college dormitory nearly got some Russian cadet pilots expelled and sparked a discussion among Russia's political elite.

The mock striptease recorded by cadets at the Ulyanovsk Civil Aviation Institute went viral earlier this week. Some Russian politicians called on the public training school located in Lenin's birthplace to expel the students. The Federal Agency for Air Transportation decried the video as an "immoral incident" and an "insult to civil aviation professionals."

The students' all-male rendition of the official video for Benny Benassi's "Satisfaction" showed a dozen freshmen wearing boxer shorts, boots, chest straps and cadet caps, thrusting their hips to the beat as they walked around the dorm, mopped the floor and ironed their shirts.

The college video looks light-hearted, but the outcry over it highlights Russian unease with gay visibility.

Following legislation in several regions, Russia adopted a federal law in 2013 prohibiting the dissemination to minors of "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations." The law has been condemned as an outright ban on public discussions of LGBT issues, but authorities defend it as being in the interest of children.

Students at colleges elsewhere in Russia recorded their own videos as tributes to the one made by the Ulyanovsk cadets. Two posted Thursday on YouTube showed students at an agriculture college and at school affiliated with the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry also dancing to "Satisfaction."

Earlier this week, Ulyanovsk Governor Sergei Morozov ordered an investigation of whether the future pilots who reportedly filmed the video in the dorm violated the institute's charter. But Morozov disagreed that the students deserved to be expelled.

"You cannot educate them further or make them more patriotic" by kicking them out of college, he said.

The region's transportation prosecutors concluded Thursday that the cadets and their video that "displayed signs of erotica" didn't violate any laws or school rules. However, they issued a warning to the college's rector for "failing to ensure the educational process."

The prosecutors' statement comes after two days of intense public discussion.

A legendary Russian test pilot, Magomed Tolboyev, told the Govorit Moskva radio station on Tuesday that "when children dance like this, it's a tragedy." He called on the rector of the college and the chief of the Russian Aviation Agency to resign.

A top news show on a state-owned channel devoted 20 minutes Wednesday to a segment with lawmakers and pilots discussing the young men's stunt.

Ivan Mokhanchuk, a member of the Kremlin-sponsored People's Front movement, argued that the video was damaging to Russia's image abroad because graduates of civil aviation colleges can be conscripted as army pilots in wartime.

"Is this what they're going to show to our enemies?" Mokhanchuk fumed.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the eccentric leader of the LDPR party, rushed to the freshmen's defense Thursday, saying he thinks they were undressed because the dorm was too hot.

"The central heating was working well," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents' medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports the Albuquerque School of Excellence student handed out the pot edibles last week before teachers noticed her acting strangely.

Kristy Del Curto, Dean of Elementary Students, says that student also complained she couldn't see.

Del Curto says three students ate one gummy and the student who passed out the candy ate three or four pieces.

Pot gummies can be two to 100 times more potent than traditional marijuana.

Del Curto says school officials called 911 and paramedics monitored all the students to make sure they were not having dangerous reactions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Police in Rhode Island say two people unbolted an $80,000 camera used to catch speeding drivers, strapped it to the bed of a truck and drove away three days after it was installed.

WPRI-TV reports a representative from Conduent Solutions told Providence police Monday that one of their cameras was missing. The camera takes photos of license plates on speeding cars.

Police say surveillance video from a nearby building captured the pair taking the camera Friday and driving away. They have not been captured.

Conduent Solutions didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mayor's office says the camera was one of five installed over the past month.

The company was hired in July to install red-light cameras throughout the city, increasing the number from 25 to 45.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOSTON (AP) - A purported psychic who charged an elderly Massachusetts woman $3.5 million for exorcisms and "spiritual cleansing" has been sentenced for evading taxes.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Sally Ann Johnson, of south Florida, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and two months in prison. She was ordered to repay the woman and pay $725,000 to the IRS.

Prosecutors say Johnson ran businesses that claimed to offer psychic readings and spiritual cleansing and strengthening.

Between 2007 and 2014, prosecutors say a Martha's Vineyard woman paid Johnson about $3.5 million for services that claimed to rid the woman of demons.

Prosecutors say Johnson didn't report the income and tried to hide the money to avoid paying taxes.

Johnson pleaded guilty in October to attempting to interfere with the administration of IRS laws.

