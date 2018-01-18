Spokane Police finds missing vulnerable woman safe

UPDATE: Spokane Police Department says Natalie has been found and is safe. Thank you for all your help.

Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable woman. Officers say Natalie Collier walked away from her home Thursday morning. She is 22 years old, but officers say she functions at a younger age. Due to the age Natalie functions at, the weather, and some other medical issues, police are concerned about her well being.

Natalie is 5’7, 125 lbs. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Natalie does have a bus pass, so she may have left the Indian Trail area.

Please call crime check at 456-2233 if you see her.