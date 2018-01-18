Montana man sentenced for running over wife with pickup truck - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana man sentenced for running over wife with pickup truck

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -

(AP) - A 61-year-old north-central Montana man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for running over his wife with a pickup truck on New Year's Day 2017, killing her.
  
Thomas Edward Mancha of Browning earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Charlene Mancha on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced him Wednesday.
  
Court records say a witness reported seeing Mancha dragging his wife by the hair and assaulting her near a monument along U.S. Highway 2 between Browning and Cut Bank. She was able to run away, but the witness said Mancha chased her down and hit her with his pickup truck, then turned around and ran over her.
  
Prosecutors say she had recently filed for divorce.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/18/2018 1:06:59 PM (GMT -8:00)

