Bill would require emergency train-stopping technology

(AP) - A new bill in the U.S. House would require railroads to have emergency train-stopping technology in the wake of the Washington Amtrak derailment that killed three passengers and injured dozens of others.



The Seattle Times reports the Positive Train Control Implementation and Financing Act, sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Peter DeFazio, would prohibit railroads from launching new passenger routes until the technologies are installed.



The deadline for railroads to implement a positive train control technology is December 2018.



DeFazio says seven railroads are at high risk of missing the deadline: Trinity Rail Express in Texas, Canadian National, Central Florida Rail Corridor, CSX, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Norfolk Southern and Metra in Illinois.



The government would give railroads $2.6 billion to install the technologies under the bill.



