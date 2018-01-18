Bill would require emergency train-stopping technology - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bill would require emergency train-stopping technology

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE, Wash. -

 (AP) - A new bill in the U.S. House would require railroads to have emergency train-stopping technology in the wake of the Washington Amtrak derailment that killed three passengers and injured dozens of others.
  
The Seattle Times reports the Positive Train Control Implementation and Financing Act, sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Peter DeFazio, would prohibit railroads from launching new passenger routes until the technologies are installed.
  
The deadline for railroads to implement a positive train control technology is December 2018.
  
DeFazio says seven railroads are at high risk of missing the deadline: Trinity Rail Express in Texas, Canadian National, Central Florida Rail Corridor, CSX, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Norfolk Southern and Metra in Illinois.
  
The government would give railroads $2.6 billion to install the technologies under the bill.
  
___
  
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/18/2018 9:56:14 AM (GMT -8:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-19 07:31:52 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

  • South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice

    South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-19 02:04:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said. 

    >>

  • SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-19 07:27:21 GMT
    Kaitlyn's carKaitlyn's car

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-19 07:31:52 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

  • SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-19 07:27:21 GMT
    Kaitlyn's carKaitlyn's car

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-18 22:23:39 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th.

    >>
    •   