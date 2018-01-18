Yakima approves emergency proclamation ahead of landslide

(AP) - A city in central Washington state issued an emergency proclamation in response to a mass of rock and soil crawling down a ridge that officials say could turn into a landslide.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Yakima City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution for city officials to request state or federal assistance should the city require help in responding to the effects of about 4 million cubic yards (3 million cubic meters) of material inching down Rattlesnake Ridge.



Emergency management officials say the proclamation would aid agencies in coordinating and tracking funds for emergency response efforts.



Officials say the mass is moving less than 2 feet (1 meter) each week, but it could slide from the ridge at any time.



Information from: Yakima Herald-Republic

