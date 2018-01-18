Moses Lake man arrested for sixth time after off duty Othello police officer spots stolen car

All he was trying to do was get a workout in. About 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, an off-duty Othello Police officer was headed to the gym when he spotted a vehicle he knew to be stolen out of Othello. The officer called Moses Lake Police, who were able to locate and stop the vehicle on North Stratford Road. Because there was firearm in the vehicle when it was stolen, officers took all four occupants in the vehicle into custody in the safest manner possible.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Daniel Simpson, is no stranger to Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD). He was found to have a Department of Corrections warrant for a probation violation. Officers say this is the sixth time MLPD officers have arrested him on a DOC warrant in the last year. Simpson was found to be in possession of heroin.

Simpson was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of heroin, as well as the DOC warrant. A search warrant will be served on the vehicle Thursday, and additional charges are possible.