$2,000 reward offered for information on who shot, killed eagle near Snohomish

A wildlife center north of Seattle is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who shot a bald eagle.

After hearing about the eagle, a local veteran decided to match the reward, offering an additional $1,000.

Sarvey Wildlife Center got a call Wednesday from someone who said they heard gunshots and saw an eagle fall to the ground near Snohomish. The wildlife center staff believes that the eagle was about a year old.



Officials said Thursday that the eagle died overnight.



Eagles are federally protected.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 425-883-8122 ext. 222 or the state Department of Fish and Wildlife at 360-902-2928.