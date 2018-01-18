Felon faces federal charges after Moses Lake Police find him with three illegal guns

Last week, Moses Lake Police officers teamed up with members of the Northwest Violent Offender’s Task Force to locate a wanted felon and confiscate his illegally-possessed guns. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections were also involved in tracking this guy down.

Task force officers found 24-year-old Isaac Bruno Avila and took him down on a traffic stop. While Avila was being arrested, officers found evidence of firearms and ammunition inside his vehicle. As a felon, and being on probation, Avila is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Avila was arrested and a search warrant was served on his car. Officers located three illegally possessed firearms, including an AK-47 type rifle, a SKS rifle and a shotgun. Avila was booked into the Grant County Jail, and the case has been referred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for federal charges.