Idaho deputy involved in rollover crash while responding to call

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho -

On Tuesday, a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a roll-over crash approximately three miles north of the City of Richfield, Idaho. The deputy received very minor injuries and was not transported to a medical facility. The deputy was responding to a call at the school when the crash occurred. The deputy was driving “code-3” which means the lights and sirens were activated and functioning. The deputy was wearing a seat belt and the air bags were deployed as a result of the crash.

The Idaho State Police is currently investigating the crash. If you have any questions or information that might help in the investigation, you can call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (208)886-2250.

