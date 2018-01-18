Elderly man, cats escape Florida house fire

NBC - An elderly man and several of his cats were able to escape from a fire that happened early Thursday morning near Miami, Florida.

It took firefighters a little over an hour to put out the blaze that had spread to several town homes in Kendall.

Two town homes were destroyed and two more were damaged.

Neighbors got the man and some of his pets out of the home before it was too late.

The homeowner says three of his cats are fine, but he fears three others may have died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.