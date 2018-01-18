Family feels violated after $200 worth of meat stolen in break-i - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family feels violated after $200 worth of meat stolen in break-in from freezer

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A family is still feeling violated after a strange heist. They found that their garage was broken into, and the only items that appear to have been taken were $200 worth of meat and food.

Tamara Lear still can’t believe someone would do this. She says on Saturday, she was getting ready to make food for her family, but when she went into the garage to get hamburger meat, she noticed that it was missing. Upon further inspection, she and her fiancé noticed that “everything was gone. They left us with a few items, but they took most of the meat,” she says.

Whoever broke in also took chicken nuggets and Totino’s Pizza rolls. Tamara isn't sure how this happened. She says the garage door was locked, but it looked like there was a dent on their garage door so someone may have gotten to the pull string. She says the key code to the garage was also messed up.

But what hurts Tammy the most is “that food feeds my kids,” she says. The food was supposed to last the rest of the month for her, her fiancé, and her three little boys.

Tamara hopes that someone knows who did this and will call it in, but in the meantime, she’s urging others to take precautions.

“Just make sure your garage is really secure,” she says. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-19 07:31:52 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

  • South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice

    South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-19 02:04:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said. 

    >>

  • SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-19 07:27:21 GMT
    Kaitlyn's carKaitlyn's car

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-19 07:31:52 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.

    >>

  • SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-19 07:27:21 GMT
    Kaitlyn's carKaitlyn's car

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th

    Thursday, January 18 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-01-18 22:23:39 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th.

    >>
    •   