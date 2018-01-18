Family feels violated after $200 worth of meat stolen in break-in from freezer

A family is still feeling violated after a strange heist. They found that their garage was broken into, and the only items that appear to have been taken were $200 worth of meat and food.

Tamara Lear still can’t believe someone would do this. She says on Saturday, she was getting ready to make food for her family, but when she went into the garage to get hamburger meat, she noticed that it was missing. Upon further inspection, she and her fiancé noticed that “everything was gone. They left us with a few items, but they took most of the meat,” she says.

Whoever broke in also took chicken nuggets and Totino’s Pizza rolls. Tamara isn't sure how this happened. She says the garage door was locked, but it looked like there was a dent on their garage door so someone may have gotten to the pull string. She says the key code to the garage was also messed up.

But what hurts Tammy the most is “that food feeds my kids,” she says. The food was supposed to last the rest of the month for her, her fiancé, and her three little boys.

Tamara hopes that someone knows who did this and will call it in, but in the meantime, she’s urging others to take precautions.

“Just make sure your garage is really secure,” she says.