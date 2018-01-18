UPDATE: Yakima County Sheriff's Office finds missing woman with Alzheimer's safe

UPDATE: Yakima County Sheriff's Office finds missing woman with Alzheimer's safePosted: Updated:
Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.>>
South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said.>>
SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on>>
The Latest: California neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the torture and abuse case against the parents of 13 children and young adults in California (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Neighbors of a Southern California couple who authorities say starved, and tortured their 13 children for years are trying to grapple with the revelations. Josh Tiedeman-Bell fought back tears Thursday as he talked of occasionally seeing some of the children and having no clue of what they were enduring.>>
What you should do if you have the flu
SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of flu cases continue to rise. In Spokane County, more than 300 people have been hospitalized because of it and 14 of them have died. So how do you know you have the flu? KHQ met with Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer. He says that the flu is a respiratory illness and if you have it, you’ll know it’s more than a cold. “You have the body aches. Everything hurts. I’ve had people tell me their eyes hurt, their hair hu...>>
Canadian man pranks police with car sculpted out of snow
MONTREAL - You’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plows need to come through. According to CBS 46, a Canadian man decided to have some fun and confuse snow removers with a car he sculpted entirely out of snow. The man ended up confusing police instead. Simon Laprise created a life-size model of a DeLorean DMC-12, famously featured in the "Back to the Future" movies. Laprise showed off his creation>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.>>
SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th.>>
The Latest: California neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the torture and abuse case against the parents of 13 children and young adults in California (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Neighbors of a Southern California couple who authorities say starved, and tortured their 13 children for years are trying to grapple with the revelations. Josh Tiedeman-Bell fought back tears Thursday as he talked of occasionally seeing some of the children and having no clue of what they were enduring.>>
UPDATE: Yakima County Sheriff's Office finds missing woman with Alzheimer's safe
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger. Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.>>
Suspect steals deputy's patrol car, crashes into nearby ditch
HERMISTON, Ore. - Sheriff's deputies in Hermiston, Oregon arrested a man who they say stole a deputy's car during an arrest. At about 1:15 p.m., citizens on Cowboy Lane contacted police and reported that an unknown man was pounding on their doors in the area. Deputies went to the area and spotted the suspect, Christopher Phillips. After a brief foot chase, deputies caught Phillips and took him into custody. He is lodged in the Umatilla>>
TV crew attempts to pass fake bomb through New Jersey airport security
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say at least seven people who claimed to be working for a TV network were arrested at a New Jersey airport after they tried to film themselves passing a fake explosive device through a security checkpoint. Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says it happened at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday. She says some members of the group attempted to bring the fake explosive device in a carry-on bag, but it was detec.>>
Soap Lake man arrested on outstanding federal drug warrant
SOAP LAKE, Wash. - A 35-year-old Soap Lake man wanted on federal drug charges was arrested Thursday morning during a joint local-federal raid on his home. Ryan Cecchetti was arrested by federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. He is now in federal custody. Cecchetti was arrested in 2017 and was indicted on federal drug charges. He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.>>
Spokane Police finds missing vulnerable woman safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing vulnerable woman. Officers say Natalie Collier walked away from her home Thursday morning. She is 22 years old, but officers say she functions at a younger age. Due to the age Natalie functions at, the weather, and some other medical issues, police are concerned about her well being. Natalie is 5’7, 125 lbs. She has brown hair and was last>>
Canadian man pranks police with car sculpted out of snow
MONTREAL - You’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plows need to come through. According to CBS 46, a Canadian man decided to have some fun and confuse snow removers with a car he sculpted entirely out of snow. The man ended up confusing police instead. Simon Laprise created a life-size model of a DeLorean DMC-12, famously featured in the "Back to the Future" movies. Laprise showed off his creation>>
