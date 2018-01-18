UPDATE: Yakima County Sheriff's Office finds missing woman with Alzheimer's safe

UPDATE: Yakima County Sheriff's Office says Linda Casey has been found safe.

____________

Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger.

Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.