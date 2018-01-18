Lawmakers reach tentative agreement on capital construction budget

State lawmakers are expected to approve $4.2 billion for construction in the state as a part of the capital budget.

A chunk of that is meant for infrastructure right here in Spokane. One of them is for a major renovation of Spokane Community College’s main building. Greg Stevens, the chief administration officer of Community Colleges of Spokane, says project costs about $25 million and the start of it was delayed because the capital budget couldn’t be reached in July.

But with this tentative agreement, he says the renovation will bring a better work and studying environment for students and staff.

This isn’t the only project in Spokane. Among some of the other ones include Eastern Washington University’s Interdisciplinary Science Center, Eastern State Hospital projects, and State Veterans Cemetery interment vaults and roadways.