Dedicated GU students bring Tent City to life for conference rivalry game

Twenty-four hours before the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Saint Mary’s Gael’s tipped off, more than a hundred students were pitching tents on a grass field outside of the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“It’s on the bucket list of every Gonzaga student,” said Sophomore Joey Nichols. “It’s absolutely worth it.”

It’s absolutely worth it for Nichols and his group of friends because their persistence paid off. The six of them were the first inside the McCarthey before Thursday night’s game.

“We’re going to be in the front row for the Saint Mary’s game which is awesome,” said Nichols.

The challenge of being atop the list of 140 students who are let into the game early started at 12:15 on Wednesday afternoon, when the Gonzaga Kennel Club Board tweeted the location where tent numbers would be distributed.

Once the location was released over Twitter, the Patterson Baseball Complex, hundreds of students dashed from all over the campus to form a line outside the ticket booth. First come, first serve.