Canadian man pranks police with car sculpted out of snow

by Lexi Perry, Producer
MONTREAL -

You’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plows need to come through.

According to CBS 46, a Canadian man decided to have some fun and confuse snow removers with a car he sculpted entirely out of snow. The man ended up confusing police instead. 

Simon Laprise created a life-size model of a DeLorean DMC-12, famously featured in the "Back to the Future" movies. Laprise showed off his creation and the police officer’s note in a Facebook post.

Officers left a fake ticket for the fake car, reading "You made our night hahahahahahaha!"  

According to CBS 46, a snow plow destroyed Laprise's creating, showing that all good jokes must come to an end. 

