Canadian man pranks police with car sculpted out of snow

You’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plows need to come through.

According to CBS 46, a Canadian man decided to have some fun and confuse snow removers with a car he sculpted entirely out of snow. The man ended up confusing police instead.

Simon Laprise created a life-size model of a DeLorean DMC-12, famously featured in the "Back to the Future" movies. Laprise showed off his creation and the police officer’s note in a Facebook post.

Officers left a fake ticket for the fake car, reading "You made our night hahahahahahaha!"

According to CBS 46, a snow plow destroyed Laprise's creating, showing that all good jokes must come to an end.