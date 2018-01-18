Soap Lake man arrested on outstanding federal drug warrant

A 35-year-old Soap Lake man wanted on federal drug charges was arrested Thursday morning during a joint local-federal raid on his home.

Ryan Cecchetti was arrested by federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations. He is now in federal custody.

Cecchetti was arrested in 2017 and was indicted on federal drug charges. He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cecchetti faces new charges after Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team detectives during today’s raid found nearly 18 grams of methamphetamine, cash and firearms at Cecchetti’s home at 174 Road 19-Northwest. His new charges include possession of meth with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Also arrested at Cecchetti’s home were 29-year-old Brittany Leann Brown, and 56-year-old Sandy Elaine Laurel. Brown was arrested on an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and Laurel was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. They are both lodged in the Grant County Jail.

“With Ryan Cecchetti now in federal custody, he faces many years in a federal prison,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “The teamwork between INET and our federal partners resulted in an indisputable case against Cecchetti, and I believe the Soap Lake and Lakeview communities can breathe a little easier knowing that he’ll be gone for a while.”