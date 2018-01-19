SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene

Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her.

Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on Sharp and Nelson, not too far from where the accident happened on Mission and Hamilton. So far officers haven't been able to track down the owner of the SUV.

"We all make mistakes, I get that. But don't make it worse by running."

Spokane Police Sergeant Glenn Bartlett says cases like this are frustrating for investigators as well as victims. He says hit and run crashes

"To hold somebody accountable for the correct hit and run, we need to know who that driver is, not just who the vehicle is registered to."

Sergeant Bartlett says that these types of crashes happen more often that you'd think. The drivers responsible often don't have a license or insurance, and can be difficult to find.

"We often find the vehicle, but we don’t know who the driver is and we may even think the registered owner is but it's not just what we think, it's what can be proven beyond reasonable doubt," Sergeant Bartlett says.

As for Dennis and her family, they just hope the driver is found.

"It's not about money, I just want this person to have to own up to what they did," Dennis says.

If you are ever in a hit and run crash, Sergeant Bertlett says to first make sure everyone involved is alright and that there aren't any injuries. Second, speak to and get information from any witnesses that may have seen what happened. Finally, take pictures of the vehicles, the scene, and even any other drivers. All of this could be used to help investigators.