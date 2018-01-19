Spokane Police searching for Rite Aid theft suspect who knocked employee unconscious with bottle of alcohol

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the last of three suspects in a alcohol theft at Rite Aid that ended with two employees being assaulted before the suspects made their getaway. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Rite Aid in the 800 block of east 29th on Spokane's South Hill. Two of the suspects, an adult female and a juvenile male, have already been identified and booked into jail and juvenile detention. The third suspect, another male, is still outstanding.



Wednesday night, just after 7pm, it was reported that a couple of males had shoplifted alcohol from the store and, while doing so, the arrested juvenile male shoved an employee that was attempting to stop the unidentified male who had concealed the alcohol on his person. Another employee attempted to intervene and was hit in the head by the unidentified male, knocking her unconscious. Medics were called to the scene and treated the employees for non-life threatening injuries.



One of the employees was able to get a license plate on the car the two males fled in as it was leaving the parking lot. During their follow up, patrol officers were able to develop probable cause to arrest Brandi M Farnworth (24) for 1st Degree Robbery as the get-away driver for the other two suspects. They were also able to positively identify the juvenile suspect as the one who initially shoved the employee. Police are still working to identify the suspect who concealed the alcohol and hit the second employee, knocking her unconscious with one of those bottles.



The third suspect is described as a white male in his early 20’s, approx. 5’7”, with a thin build. Anyone who has any information on this incident or who this suspect may be is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

