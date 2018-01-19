City of Spokane looks to install more speed cameras in school zones

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says speed cameras in school zones have worked so well that they are looking to add more. Right now there are only two speed cameras in school zones, but the city wants to double that number to four.



The current cameras are installed at Longfellow and Finch Elementary schools. The new cameras will target two schools in the north hills area, Ridgeview and Willard Elementary, where many complaints have come in about drivers going too fast and where a recent study showed 9 out of 10 drivers were going over the 20 mile per hour speed limit before and after classes.



There is some evidence to support the two camera's in place now are working. Between January and November of 2016, there were a total of 9,287 speeding tickets recorded at Longfellow and Finch Elementary schools in Spokane. In 2017 that total fell to 7,347 citations, a drop of about 20 percent



Between November 17th and December 27th of 2017 there were 900 speed violations compared to 1,057 in 2016. Longfellow had 634 violations while Finch Elementary had 266 violations.



The city is also setting up a long-term spending plan for the money paid in fines by drivers. Read more here: http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2017/dec/13/spokane-looks-to-expand-school-zone-cameras-sidewa/