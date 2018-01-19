Truck slams into parked train near Reardan

SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on