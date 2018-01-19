Truck slams into parked train near Reardan

Truck slams into parked train near ReardanPosted: Updated:
Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.>>
South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said.>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on>>
Spokane Police searching for Rite Aid theft suspect who knocked employee unconscious with bottle of alcohol
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the last of three suspects in a alcohol theft at Rite Aid that ended with two employees being assaulted before the suspects made their getaway. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Rite Aid in the 800 block of east 29th on Spokane's South Hill. Two of the suspects, an adult female and a juvenile male, have already been identified and booked into jail and juvenile detention.>>
The Latest: California neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the torture and abuse case against the parents of 13 children and young adults in California (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Neighbors of a Southern California couple who authorities say starved, and tortured their 13 children for years are trying to grapple with the revelations. Josh Tiedeman-Bell fought back tears Thursday as he talked of occasionally seeing some of the children and having no clue of what they were enduring.>>
Judge rules records of Washington state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A judge in Washington state has ruled that the records of state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure. Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese ruled Friday in favor of a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, that sued in September. The group challenged the Washington Legislature's assertion that lawmakers are excluded from stricter disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.>>
Truck slams into parked train near Reardan
REARDAN, Wash. - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a truck slammed into a parked train near Reardan, WA. The crash happened around 5:15am Friday in the 700 block of N. Coulee Hite. A Ford F-250 pickup truck pulling a boat slammed into the parked train. Authorities say dense fog and slick roads could have played a factor in this crash.>>
City of Spokane looks to install more speed cameras in school zones
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says speed cameras in school zones have worked so well that they are looking to add more. Right now there are only two speed cameras in school zones, but the city wants to double that number to four. The current cameras are installed at Longfellow and Finch Elementary schools. The new cameras will target two schools in the north hills area, Ridgeview and Willard elementary.>>
Spokane Police searching for Rite Aid theft suspect who knocked employee unconscious with bottle of alcohol
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the last of three suspects in a alcohol theft at Rite Aid that ended with two employees being assaulted before the suspects made their getaway. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Rite Aid in the 800 block of east 29th on Spokane's South Hill. Two of the suspects, an adult female and a juvenile male, have already been identified and booked into jail and juvenile detention.>>
Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.>>
SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, January 18th.>>
The Latest: California neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the torture and abuse case against the parents of 13 children and young adults in California (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Neighbors of a Southern California couple who authorities say starved, and tortured their 13 children for years are trying to grapple with the revelations. Josh Tiedeman-Bell fought back tears Thursday as he talked of occasionally seeing some of the children and having no clue of what they were enduring.>>
UPDATE: Yakima County Sheriff's Office finds missing woman with Alzheimer's safe
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a woman missing since Tuesday. 69-year-old Linda Casey suffers from Alzheimer's and is believed to be in danger. Casey is 5 ft, 115 lbs. She was last seen on 80 Buckeye Lane in Naches and is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Hyundai Sonata. Anyone with information is asked to call Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.>>
Suspect steals deputy's patrol car, crashes into nearby ditch
HERMISTON, Ore. - Sheriff's deputies in Hermiston, Oregon arrested a man who they say stole a deputy's car during an arrest. At about 1:15 p.m., citizens on Cowboy Lane contacted police and reported that an unknown man was pounding on their doors in the area. Deputies went to the area and spotted the suspect, Christopher Phillips. After a brief foot chase, deputies caught Phillips and took him into custody. He is lodged in the Umatilla>>
