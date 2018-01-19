Water contamination area expanded in Airway Heights - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Water contamination area expanded in Airway Heights

Posted: Updated:

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center has expanded the current sampling area for Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) to include more private well owners.

The new area was expanded to include some of the residents living north of Deno Road and south of Euclid Road.

Officials began door-to-door notifications on Wednesday to request permission to sample drinking water wells within the expanded area. Residents in the current sampling area who have not yet been contacted for water sampling are encouraged to call the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs Office at 509-247-5705 or email 92arw.pa@us.af.mil. A map of the current sampling area has been published at www.fairchild.af.mil.

“We are continuing to expand in order to determine the scope of the issue,” said Col. Ryan Samuelson, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “We care about our neighbors, as well as the progress being made, and will continue to keep the community informed.”

PFOS/PFOA are classified by the EPA as unregulated emerging contaminants and are present in common household items and heat and fire resistant products. The EPA issued updated PFOS/PFOA lifetime health advisory levels in May of 2016.

Information about the Air Force’s environmental stewardship programs and PFOS/PFOA contaminant testing can be found on Fairchild’s website at www.fairchild.af.mil/PFOS-PFOA-INFO.

Please direct all other questions or concerns to Fairchild’s Public Affairs office.

