Water contamination area expanded in Airway Heights
Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.>>
South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said.>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
Spokane Police searching for Rite Aid theft suspect who knocked employee unconscious with bottle of alcohol
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the last of three suspects in a alcohol theft at Rite Aid that ended with two employees being assaulted before the suspects made their getaway. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Rite Aid in the 800 block of east 29th on Spokane's South Hill. Two of the suspects, an adult female and a juvenile male, have already been identified and booked into jail and juvenile detention.>>
SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on>>
The Latest: California neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the torture and abuse case against the parents of 13 children and young adults in California (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Neighbors of a Southern California couple who authorities say starved, and tortured their 13 children for years are trying to grapple with the revelations. Josh Tiedeman-Bell fought back tears Thursday as he talked of occasionally seeing some of the children and having no clue of what they were enduring.>>
Montana law enforcement to safely dispose of drugs with incinerators
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana now has drug incinerators in Butte, Great Falls and Billings. The Montana Standard reports that on Thursday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies gave a demo of a drug incinerator that will safely dispose of prescription and illegal drugs. Officials say the incinerators are efficient and environmentally safe. Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Gary Becker says heat from the incinerator is high enough to eliminate troubl...>>
Moses Lake man arrested after blocking traffic, assaulting two police officers
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Thursday morning shortly before 5 am, Moses Lake Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Stratford Road for a report of a man walking in traffic. Officers arrived and contacted 51-year-old Cipriano Valdez, who was exhibiting signs of methamphetamine intoxication. This was one of several disturbance calls officers had responded to with Valdez during the previous 24 hours. Valdez is well-known to law>>
Students evacuated due to bathroom fire during exam week
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials at a southwestern junior high school say a fire that caused an evacuation during exam week is of suspicious origin. Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says the fire started at about 9:30 a.m. Friday when a paper towel dispenser caught fire in the girls' bathroom at Hillside Junior High School in Boise. Hollar tells KTVB-TV that students were evacuated to the cafeteria and gym areas. Hollar says the damage is minimal, and ...>>
Spirit Lake FedEx driver arrested on the job for DUI charges
KHQ.COM - A FedEx delivery driver has been arrested in Spirit Lake for driving under the influence. Thursday evening just before 7pm, Spirit Lake officers were advised of a white van that had been reported driving erratically westbound on Highway 54 towards Spirit Lake. The reporting party indicated that the vehicle entered Spirit Lake and parked at the Idaho Transportation Department Depot where officers located a FedEx delivery van and were able to contact the driver.>>
Water contamination area expanded in Airway Heights
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center has expanded the current sampling area for Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) to include more private well owners. The new area was expanded to include some of the residents living north of Deno Road and south of Euclid Road.>>
State Senate passes bill protecting students' free speech
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A bill to protect high school and college students' rights to publish and speak freely in school-sponsored media has passed the Washington Senate. Senate Bill 5064, which also passed the Senate last year, passed on a 43-5 vote Friday and now heads to the House, where it failed to gain traction last year.>>
Judge rules records of Washington state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A judge in Washington state has ruled that the records of state lawmakers are subject to public disclosure. Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese ruled Friday in favor of a media coalition, led by The Associated Press, that sued in September. The group challenged the Washington Legislature's assertion that lawmakers are excluded from stricter disclosure rules that apply to other elected officials and agencies.>>
Truck slams into parked train near Reardan
REARDAN, Wash. - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a truck slammed into a parked train near Reardan, WA. The crash happened around 5:15am Friday in the 700 block of N. Coulee Hite. A Ford F-250 pickup truck pulling a boat slammed into the parked train. Authorities say dense fog and slick roads could have played a factor in this crash.>>
City of Spokane looks to install more speed cameras in school zones
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane says speed cameras in school zones have worked so well that they are looking to add more. Right now there are only two speed cameras in school zones, but the city wants to double that number to four. The current cameras are installed at Longfellow and Finch Elementary schools. The new cameras will target two schools in the north hills area, Ridgeview and Willard elementary.>>
Spokane Police searching for Rite Aid theft suspect who knocked employee unconscious with bottle of alcohol
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the last of three suspects in a alcohol theft at Rite Aid that ended with two employees being assaulted before the suspects made their getaway. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Rite Aid in the 800 block of east 29th on Spokane's South Hill. Two of the suspects, an adult female and a juvenile male, have already been identified and booked into jail and juvenile detention.>>
