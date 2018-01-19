Spirit Lake FedEx driver arrested on the job for DUI charges

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

A FedEx delivery driver has been arrested in Spirit Lake for driving under the influence.



Thursday evening just before 7pm, Spirit Lake officers were advised of a white van that had been reported driving erratically westbound on Highway 54 towards Spirit Lake. The reporting party indicated that the vehicle entered Spirit Lake and parked at the Idaho Transportation Department Depot where officers located a FedEx delivery van and were able to contact the driver, 41-year-old David Lenon of Athol, Idaho.

Lenon informed officers that he was on his way back to his shop in Coeur d’Alene with several packages awaiting delivery. Officers observed the odor of alcohol emanating from inside the vehicle. The driver exited the van and underwent investigation to determine his safety and ability to legally operate a motor vehicle. Based on the outcome of that investigation Lenonwas placed under arrest, transported to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building and booked on the charge of DUI without incident. His vehicle was impounded upon arrest.

No further information is available at this time.