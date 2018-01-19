Students evacuated due to bathroom fire during exam week

(AP) - Officials at a southwestern junior high school say a fire that caused an evacuation during exam week is of suspicious origin.



Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar says the fire started at about 9:30 a.m. Friday when a paper towel dispenser caught fire in the girls' bathroom at Hillside Junior High School in Boise.



Hollar tells KTVB-TV that students were evacuated to the cafeteria and gym areas.



Hollar says the damage is minimal, and officials will review security camera footage.



There were no injuries reported.



Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/

