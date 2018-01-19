Moses Lake man arrested after blocking traffic, assaulting two police officers

Thursday morning shortly before 5 am, Moses Lake Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Stratford Road for a report of a man walking in traffic. Officers arrived and contacted 51-year-old Cipriano Valdez, who was exhibiting signs of methamphetamine intoxication. This was one of several disturbance calls officers had responded to with Valdez during the previous 24 hours.

Valdez is well-known to law enforcement, and was yelling unintelligible things to the officer, exhibiting significant signs of intoxication. The officer told Valdez to stay out of the roadway, and even followed at a safe distance to try to make sure Valdez arrived home safely. However, after numerous warnings, Valdez ventured back into traffic, and was nearly struck by a passing pickup truck.

Due to the safety concerns with morning traffic, officers attempted to arrest Valdez for disorderly conduct (blocking traffic). Valdez immediately took a fighting posture, spun around like a drunk Ninja Turtle, and refused to comply with commands. He was taken to the ground and arrested, in the process kicking two officers multiple times as he was fighting with them.

Neither officer was seriously injured, and Valdez was booked into the Grant County Jail on two counts of assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.