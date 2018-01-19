Montana law enforcement to safely dispose of drugs with incinerators

(AP) - Montana now has drug incinerators in Butte, Great Falls and Billings.



The Montana Standard reports that on Thursday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies gave a demo of a drug incinerator that will safely dispose of prescription and illegal drugs.



Officials say the incinerators are efficient and environmentally safe.



Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Gary Becker says heat from the incinerator is high enough to eliminate troublesome emission and odors.



The money for the incinerators came from a lawsuit settlement between the state and a pharmaceutical company.



Each of the incinerators cost $42,165 along with additional costs for the structures housing the burners, installation and air quality permits.



Montana Department of Justice spokeswoman Anastasia Burton says the total cost for the three facilities was over $170,000.



