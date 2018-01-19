Coconut flakes sold in Washington recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Health officials are warning about a potentially tainted batch of shredded coconut after 25 people, including four in Washington, got sick.

The Food and Drug Administration says the Evershing International Trading Company is recalling the 16-ounce packs for possible salmonella contamination.

The product is sold in both Washington and Oregon.

Anyone who purchased it is asked to throw it away or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.