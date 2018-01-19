Court date scheduled for boy accused of starting Gorge blaze

(AP) - The teenage boy accused of starting a large wildfire in Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge is scheduled to appear in court next month and enter a plea.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the hearing at the Hood River County Courthouse is set for Feb. 16.



The early September blaze forced evacuations, caused an extended shutdown of an interstate highway and sent ash raining down on Portland. Many popular trails and landmarks remain closed.



Witnesses had seen the 15-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington, tossing fireworks into a ravine before the fire began.



He was charged in October with reckless burning, depositing burning materials on forest lands, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering other persons.



