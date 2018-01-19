K9 Grizzly helps catch teen wanted for kidnapping, robbery near George

Grant County deputies with the help of K-9 Grizzly on Thursday caught a 17-year-old Moses Lake boy wanted for kidnapping and robbery in connection to a December 19, 2017 robbery near Ephrata.

Acting on tips from citizens, the teen boy arrested around 4:00 p.m. at a home in the 19000 block of South Frontage Road West southwest of George. After first refusing to come out, the youth was quickly found and subdued by K-9 Grizzly. The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds and then taken to juvenile detention.

Another teen male at the home was taken into custody for harboring a fugitive and obstructing law enforcement officers.

The arrest stems from an incident which happened in the early hours of December 19, 2017 where a man was robbed and his vehicle stolen near the 21500 block of Road B-Northwest north of Ephrata. The man identified the suspects as the 17-year-old male, 22-year-old Cristian Bustos of Soap Lake, and 28-year-old David Knott Jr. of Soap Lake. The victim was acquainted with all three of the suspects.

Bustos and Knott were captured on December 21 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force at their home in the 100 block of Adrian Avenue Northwest. They are lodged in the Grant County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping.

The 17-year-old suspect had been on the run since the incident.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on December 19 by Ephrata Police. It had been abandoned in the Swanson’s Addition neighborhood.