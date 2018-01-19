WATCH: Milwaukee County bus driver helps cold, lost boy

A Milwaukee County bus driver is being hailed a hero after he took a shivering 10-year-old boy inside his warm bus.

The Milwaukee County Transit System released dash cam video of driver Brandon Weathers on his route Dec. 30 when he noticed a young boy wearing only a sweatshirt in the subzero temperatures.

Weathers pulled over and brought the boy inside the bus, who sobbed for help and begged him to call his mom.

Weathers called police as a passenger on the bus comforted the boy.

Police say it's unknown how the boy left home, but he was more than five miles away.

Thanks to Weathers, police were able to reunite the boy with his family.

Weathers had only been a driver for two months at the time of the incident, but was trained to be aware of his surroundings. MCTS says Weathers will likely receive a condemnation for his actions.

You can watch the video here: