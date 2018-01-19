WATCH: Milwaukee County bus driver helps cold, lost boy

WATCH: Milwaukee County bus driver helps cold, lost boyPosted: Updated:
Update: Deputies identify woman seen with man arrested for gas station rape
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley police and deputies continue to investigate the beating and sexual assault of a woman in a Spokane Valley gas station near Trent and Vista over the weekend. Investigators say responding deputies detained and arrested registered sex offender Michael Rush as he was seen leaving the bathroom, where a woman in her 40s was found beaten and strangled.>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
South Spokane shooting victim left blind, says he wants justice
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was a crime that sent shock waves from the South Hill all over Spokane. Two people shot just feet from their apartments. The manhunt for their killer lasted days. The 64-year-old survivor of that ambush and his family reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner to share his story. Mike Troy was shot in the face but miraculously lived. His brother Gene said it's been an agonizing month. "He's never harmed anyone," Gene said.>>
Spokane Police searching for Rite Aid theft suspect who knocked employee unconscious with bottle of alcohol
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are searching for the last of three suspects in a alcohol theft at Rite Aid that ended with two employees being assaulted before the suspects made their getaway. The incident happened Wednesday night at the Rite Aid in the 800 block of east 29th on Spokane's South Hill. Two of the suspects, an adult female and a juvenile male, have already been identified and booked into jail and juvenile detention.>>
SUV involved in hit and run found after driver leaves license plate behind at crash scene
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kaitlyn Dennis' car was ruled totaled after someone drove into her at a red light just north of the Gonzaga campus last week, before speeding off. After discovering that the driver responsible left behind their license plate, Dennis and her family hoped to track down the person behind the wheel of the car that hit her. Since the incident, Dennis' family says they were able to track down the car that hit her. They found it on>>
The Latest: California neighbors grapple with reports of child torture
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on the torture and abuse case against the parents of 13 children and young adults in California (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Neighbors of a Southern California couple who authorities say starved, and tortured their 13 children for years are trying to grapple with the revelations. Josh Tiedeman-Bell fought back tears Thursday as he talked of occasionally seeing some of the children and having no clue of what they were enduring.>>
The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.>>
WATCH: Milwaukee County bus driver helps cold, lost boy
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County bus driver is being hailed a hero after she took a shivering 5-year-old boy inside her warm bus. The entire interaction was captured on security cameras on the bus — and the footage has been seen by thousands after it was featured on Milwaukee TV stations and shared again by ABC News on Thursday. Karen Martinez, a driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System, saw the child standing>>
Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose. His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications. They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was ...>>
The Latest: Cell carriers may omit phones from alert system
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on the mistaken missile alert in Hawaii (all times local): 1:15 p.m. Not all cellphones in Hawaii received last weekend's false alarm missile alert. A Federal Communications Commission official told lawmakers at the Hawaii State Legislature on Friday that may have happened in part because cellphone carriers may choose not to participate in the nation's Wireless Emergency Alert system. FCC attorney and adviser James ...>>
The Latest: Timeline offers look at Vegas shooter's moves
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas last October that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured on the Las Vegas strip (all times local): 3:35 p.m. An 81-page police report made public Friday offers a glimpse at Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's internet searches and a timeline of his activities ahead of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. It doesn't say what drove Paddock to kill 58 people and injure 851 at the Route ...>>
K9 Grizzly helps catch teen wanted for kidnapping, robbery near George
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies with the help of K-9 Grizzly on Thursday caught a 17-year-old Moses Lake boy wanted for kidnapping and robbery in connection to a December 19, 2017 robbery near Ephrata. Acting on tips from citizens, the teen boy arrested around 4:00 p.m. at a home in the 19000 block of South Frontage Road West southwest of George. After first refusing to come out, the youth was quickly found and subdued by K-9 Grizzly.>>
Court date scheduled for boy accused of starting Gorge blaze
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The teenage boy accused of starting a large wildfire in Oregon's scenic Columbia River Gorge is scheduled to appear in court next month and enter a plea. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the hearing at the Hood River County Courthouse is set for Feb. 16. The early September blaze forced evacuations, caused an extended shutdown of an interstate highway and sent ash raining down on Portland. Many popular trails and landmarks remain closed. W...>>
Coconut flakes sold in Washington recalled for possible salmonella contamination
Coconut flakes sold in Washington recalled for possible salmonella contaminationHealth officials are warning about a potentially tainted batch of shredded coconut after 25 people, including four in Washington, got sick. The Food and Drug Administration says the Evershing International Trading Company is recalling the 16-ounce packs for possible salmonella contamination. The product is sold in both Washington and Oregon. Anyone who purchased it is asked to throw it away or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. >>Health officials are warning about a potentially tainted batch of shredded coconut after 25 people, including four in Washington, got sick. The Food and Drug Administration says the Evershing International Trading Company is recalling the 16-ounce packs for possible salmonella contamination. The product is sold in both Washington and Oregon. Anyone who purchased it is asked to throw it away or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. >>
Montana law enforcement to safely dispose of drugs with incinerators
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana now has drug incinerators in Butte, Great Falls and Billings. The Montana Standard reports that on Thursday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies gave a demo of a drug incinerator that will safely dispose of prescription and illegal drugs. Officials say the incinerators are efficient and environmentally safe. Montana Highway Patrol Capt. Gary Becker says heat from the incinerator is high enough to eliminate troubl...>>
Moses Lake man arrested after blocking traffic, assaulting two police officers
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Thursday morning shortly before 5 am, Moses Lake Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Stratford Road for a report of a man walking in traffic. Officers arrived and contacted 51-year-old Cipriano Valdez, who was exhibiting signs of methamphetamine intoxication. This was one of several disturbance calls officers had responded to with Valdez during the previous 24 hours. Valdez is well-known to law>>
