The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings

Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement.

The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven.

During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.

The 18-to-20 inch thick concrete walls provide natural protection from a nuclear blast.

The Office of Civil Defense also provided 17-and-a-half gallon drums of water, sanitation kits, and survival biscuits.

Built in 1915 by the Jesuits, Saint Michael’s is one of Spokane’s oldest buildings.

While it’s no longer maintained, staff says the basement would be used in the event of an emergency.