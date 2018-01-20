Cougar family comes together to remember Tyler Hilinski, talk about mental health

It was an incredibly emotional evening on the Washington State University campus in Pullman Friday as the Cougar family remembered one of their own, gone too soon. In the shadow of Martin Stadium, hundreds gathered in silence to remember quarterback Tyler Hilinski and those whose lives have been touched by suicide.

Family, friends and teammates held candles as they wiped away tears. Tyler's parents held each other in front of the memorial for their son; players kneeled and wrapped their arms around each other in prayer.

ASWSU President Jordan Frost says tonight was about family and being there for each other. Tyler's death has sparked not only a local but a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.

“We recognize that people are hurting," Frost said. "Come together and stay together.”

The Cougar community honoring Tyler's memory while talking about mental health- together. At the end of vigil, the team ended their prayer with one final word: family