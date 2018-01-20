Florida man arrested for DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell

A Tampa, Florida man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for DUI after deputies say he mistook a bank drive-thru for Taco Bell.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News that the manager of a Bank of America called to report an impaired driver after he found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a blue sedan in the bank's drive-thru lane.

The manager told deputies that after knocking on the car window for a fair amount of time, he was able to wake up the driver.

The manager says the driver asked him for a burrito before driving away to find Taco Bell.

Deputies drove to a nearby Taco Bell and found the blue sedan in the parking lot. The driver, 28-year-old Douglas Francisco, was in the driver's seat with the car running.

According to the arrest report, Francisco made several unusual statements to deputies. They also noted that he had delayed reactions to their questions and slowed movements consistent with someone under the influence of prescription narcotics.

After Francisco failed a series of field sobriety exercises, he was arrested. According to the arrest report, Francisco had Oxycodone and Xanax on him, both of which he was prescribed.

He was transported to the Hernando County Jail on a $1,000 bond.