Government shutdown begins and so does the finger-pointing

The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.>>
The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...>>
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
Tuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill.
Cougar family comes together to remember Tyler Hilinski, talk about mental health
PULLMAN, Wash. - It was an incredibly emotional evening on the Washington State University campus in Pullman Friday as the Cougar family remembered one of their own, gone too soon. In the shadow of Martin Stadium, hundreds gathered in silence to remember quarterback Tyler Hilinski and those whose lives have been touched by suicide. Family, friends and teammates held candles as they wiped away tears. Tyler's parents held>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
Florida man arrested for DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa, Florida man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for DUI after deputies say he mistook a bank drive-thru for Taco Bell. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News that the manager of a Bank of America called to report an impaired driver after he found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a blue sedan in the bank's drive-thru lane. The manager told deputies that after knocking on the car window for>>
Women will march again with aim to become a political force
WASHINGTON (AP) - Activists are returning to the streets a year after a million people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office. Hundreds of gatherings are planned Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.>>
Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies
PARIS (AP) - Paul Bocuse, the master chef who defined French cuisine for more than half a century and put it on tables around the world, a man who raised the profile of top chefs from invisible kitchen artists to international celebrities, has died at 91, French officials announced.>>
US flu season gets worse, has ‘lot more steam’ than expected
NEW YORK (AP) - The flu season in the U.S. is getting worse. Health officials last week said flu was blanketing the country but they thought there was a good chance the season was already peaking. But the newest numbers out Friday show it grew even more intense. “This is a season that has a lot more steam than we thought,” said Dr. Dan Jernigan of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.>>
Government shutdown begins and so does the finger-pointing
WASHINGTON (AP) - Americans awoke Saturday to learn that bickering politicians in Washington had failed to keep their government in business, halting all but the most essential operations and marring the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration. It was a striking display of Washington dysfunction, and the finger-pointing came quickly.>>
Cougar family comes together to remember Tyler Hilinski, talk about mental health
PULLMAN, Wash. - It was an incredibly emotional evening on the Washington State University campus in Pullman Friday as the Cougar family remembered one of their own, gone too soon. In the shadow of Martin Stadium, hundreds gathered in silence to remember quarterback Tyler Hilinski and those whose lives have been touched by suicide. Family, friends and teammates held candles as they wiped away tears. Tyler's parents held>>
Florida man arrested for DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa, Florida man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for DUI after deputies say he mistook a bank drive-thru for Taco Bell. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News that the manager of a Bank of America called to report an impaired driver after he found an unconscious man behind the wheel of a blue sedan in the bank's drive-thru lane. The manager told deputies that after knocking on the car window for>>
The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...>>
WATCH: Milwaukee County bus driver helps cold, lost boy
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County bus driver is being hailed a hero after she took a shivering 5-year-old boy inside her warm bus. The entire interaction was captured on security cameras on the bus — and the footage has been seen by thousands after it was featured on Milwaukee TV stations and shared again by ABC News on Thursday. Karen Martinez, a driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System, saw the child standing>>
The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.>>
Family: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose. His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page Friday night. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications. They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was ...>>
