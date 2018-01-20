Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme

A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.



Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.



He was originally charged with three counts of rape involving three women who were too intoxicated to consent to sex but entered into a plea deal with King County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to indecent liberties, assault and assault with sexual motivation.



Court documents say nine women in total accused Hickey of having sex or attempting to have sex with them under false pretenses, or when they were too intoxicated to consent.



Prosecutors say the plea deal was reached because proving the rapes could have been difficult with the women not being able to recall details.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

