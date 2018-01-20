Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.



Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details.



Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

