Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

Posted:
KABUL, Afghanistan -

An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul.
  
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details.
  
Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.
  
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

    •   