British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane

EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.>>
The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...>>
Cougar family comes together to remember Tyler Hilinski, talk about mental health
PULLMAN, Wash. - It was an incredibly emotional evening on the Washington State University campus in Pullman Friday as the Cougar family remembered one of their own, gone too soon. In the shadow of Martin Stadium, hundreds gathered in silence to remember quarterback Tyler Hilinski and those whose lives have been touched by suicide. Family, friends and teammates held candles as they wiped away tears. Tyler's parents held>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme
SEATTLE (AP) - A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.>>
Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - His name means "king of the tyrant lizards," but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party. Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland's Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.>>
Montana men arrested in Idaho following road rage incident
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in northern Idaho say two Montana men have been taken into custody following a road rage incident that included shots fired. Coeur d'Alene police tell the Coeur d'Alene Press that 20-year-old Kenneth C. Gieber of Polson and 25-year-old Shawn K. Tate of Missoula on Thursday were booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.>>
Mulvaney has been at center of last 2 government shutdowns
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, stormed Washington as a tea party lawmaker elected in 2010, and he hasn't mellowed much as director of the Office of Management of Budget. In both spots, he's been at the center of government shutdowns.>>
Long shutdown could hurt economy, short one just 'a blip'
If the government shutdown lasts just days or even a couple of weeks, the robust stock market that President Donald Trump has boasted about probably will emerge unscathed. But economists say a longer impasse could rattle consumer and investor confidence, pulling stocks lower and dragging down the economy.>>
British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane
LONDON (AP) - A British Airways pilot has been removed from the cockpit of a flight amid fears he was drunk. The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that police "rushed on the plane and headed straight for the cockpit. The first officer was cuffed and led away." The newspaper says worried airline workers alerted police before the flight left for Mauritius.>>
Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details. Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.>>
Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme
SEATTLE (AP) - A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.>>
Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) - Russian police had an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg - a crocodile in the basement. The Fontanka.ru news portal said the incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.>>
Cops: Maine man punches self in face to avoid sobriety test
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine have accused a man of punching himself in the face three times to avoid a sobriety test. Police in the town of Belfast say they found 27-year-old Brian Fogg in his car, stuck in a ditch last week.>>
Women will march again with aim to become a political force
WASHINGTON (AP) - Activists are returning to the streets a year after a million people rallied worldwide at marches for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office. Hundreds of gatherings are planned Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya.>>
