Montana men arrested in Idaho following road rage incident

Montana men arrested in Idaho following road rage incidentPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown
EBT Cards And Social Security During Government ShutdownTuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill.>>Tuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill. Some federal employees are back to work but 500,000 are still furloughed. All non-essential government offices have been closed for a week now. But House Democrats and Republicans are still no closer to making a compromise.>>
The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings
The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city.>>
The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff
The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...>>
Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme
Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme
SEATTLE (AP) - A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.>>
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
WATCH: Oregon fisherman sues after insane boat crash caught on camera
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. - A salmon fisherman who abandoned ship by leaping into the Columbia river last summer, right before another boat crashed into his, is suing the other boat driver for $372,000. The Oregonian reports that the Clatsop County sheriff's office accused Marlin Lee Larson of several crimes after the boater told investigators he couldn't see where he was driving because the dash of his boat was blocking his view when he was sitting down.>>
Cougar family comes together to remember Tyler Hilinski, talk about mental health
Cougar family comes together to remember Tyler Hilinski, talk about mental health
PULLMAN, Wash. - It was an incredibly emotional evening on the Washington State University campus in Pullman Friday as the Cougar family remembered one of their own, gone too soon. In the shadow of Martin Stadium, hundreds gathered in silence to remember quarterback Tyler Hilinski and those whose lives have been touched by suicide. Family, friends and teammates held candles as they wiped away tears. Tyler's parents held>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - It was an incredibly emotional evening on the Washington State University campus in Pullman Friday as the Cougar family remembered one of their own, gone too soon. In the shadow of Martin Stadium, hundreds gathered in silence to remember quarterback Tyler Hilinski and those whose lives have been touched by suicide. Family, friends and teammates held candles as they wiped away tears. Tyler's parents held>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Michigan dog shot in the head, left for dead making miraculous recovery
Michigan dog shot in the head, left for dead making miraculous recovery
IRON RIVER, Mich. - A Michigan community is rallying around a dog who was shot in the head and left for dead earlier this month, and veterinarians say the young pups recovery is miraculous. On January 11, a man in the Iron River community saw a 1-year-old black and white dog he thought was dead on the side of a road. When the man got out to take a look, the dog picked up his head and looked at him.>>
IRON RIVER, Mich. - A Michigan community is rallying around a dog who was shot in the head and left for dead earlier this month, and veterinarians say the young pups recovery is miraculous. On January 11, a man in the Iron River community saw a 1-year-old black and white dog he thought was dead on the side of a road. When the man got out to take a look, the dog picked up his head and looked at him.>>
Georgia mom's post about charging 5-year-old daughter rent sparks debate
Georgia mom's post about charging 5-year-old daughter rent sparks debate
A mother in Georgia is causing discussion and debate following a post she made on Facebook where she writes, in all caps, "I make my 5 year old pay rent." Essence Evans' post has gotten international attention for the post made last Sunday, on Jan. 14. She writes she gives her daughter a $7 allowance every week. but charges rent to teach her daughter "real world" concepts.>>
A mother in Georgia is causing discussion and debate following a post she made on Facebook where she writes, in all caps, "I make my 5 year old pay rent." Essence Evans' post has gotten international attention for the post made last Sunday, on Jan. 14. She writes she gives her daughter a $7 allowance every week. but charges rent to teach her daughter "real world" concepts.>>
From Shreveport to Seneca Falls, a march for female power
From Shreveport to Seneca Falls, a march for female power
NEW YORK (AP) - People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.>>
Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square
Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - His name means "king of the tyrant lizards," but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party. Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland's Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.>>
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - His name means "king of the tyrant lizards," but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party. Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland's Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.>>
Montana men arrested in Idaho following road rage incident
Montana men arrested in Idaho following road rage incident
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in northern Idaho say two Montana men have been taken into custody following a road rage incident that included shots fired. Coeur d'Alene police tell the Coeur d'Alene Press that 20-year-old Kenneth C. Gieber of Polson and 25-year-old Shawn K. Tate of Missoula on Thursday were booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in northern Idaho say two Montana men have been taken into custody following a road rage incident that included shots fired. Coeur d'Alene police tell the Coeur d'Alene Press that 20-year-old Kenneth C. Gieber of Polson and 25-year-old Shawn K. Tate of Missoula on Thursday were booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.>>
Mulvaney has been at center of last 2 government shutdowns
Mulvaney has been at center of last 2 government shutdowns
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, stormed Washington as a tea party lawmaker elected in 2010, and he hasn't mellowed much as director of the Office of Management of Budget. In both spots, he's been at the center of government shutdowns.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, stormed Washington as a tea party lawmaker elected in 2010, and he hasn't mellowed much as director of the Office of Management of Budget. In both spots, he's been at the center of government shutdowns.>>
Long shutdown could hurt economy, short one just 'a blip'
Long shutdown could hurt economy, short one just 'a blip'
If the government shutdown lasts just days or even a couple of weeks, the robust stock market that President Donald Trump has boasted about probably will emerge unscathed. But economists say a longer impasse could rattle consumer and investor confidence, pulling stocks lower and dragging down the economy.>>
If the government shutdown lasts just days or even a couple of weeks, the robust stock market that President Donald Trump has boasted about probably will emerge unscathed. But economists say a longer impasse could rattle consumer and investor confidence, pulling stocks lower and dragging down the economy.>>
British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane
British Airways pilot, allegedly drunk, taken off plane
LONDON (AP) - A British Airways pilot has been removed from the cockpit of a flight amid fears he was drunk. The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that police "rushed on the plane and headed straight for the cockpit. The first officer was cuffed and led away." The newspaper says worried airline workers alerted police before the flight left for Mauritius.>>
LONDON (AP) - A British Airways pilot has been removed from the cockpit of a flight amid fears he was drunk. The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that police "rushed on the plane and headed straight for the cockpit. The first officer was cuffed and led away." The newspaper says worried airline workers alerted police before the flight left for Mauritius.>>
Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
Gunmen storm Intercontinental Hotel in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details. Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.>>
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - An Afghan official says that a group of gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed Saturday that the hotel came under attack at around 9 p.m. local time, but could not provide additional details. Afghan Special Forces arrived at the hotel in response to attack, Danish added.>>
Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme
Ex-Seattle reporter gets 3 years in prison for rape scheme
SEATTLE (AP) - A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A former Seattle journalist who lured women to his apartment under the ruse that he was a female porn recruiter in order to have sex with them has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Multiple news outlets reported that 41-year-old Michael-Jon Matthew Hickey was sentenced Friday.>>