Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Maine -

His name means "king of the tyrant lizards," but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party.
  
Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland's Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.
  
There were dozens of T. rexes, and they danced, growled and milled around. One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur's gaping mouth.
  
Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook. A non-participant was summoned to snap a group photo because of T. rex's "little arm probz."
  
There didn't appear to be any participants who arrived dressed as Marc Bolan, late singer of English rock band T. Rex.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown

    EBT Cards And Social Security During Government Shutdown

    Tuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill.>>
    Tuesday marks the eighth day of the government shutdown, and there's still no deal made on Capitol Hill. Some federal employees are back to work but 500,000 are still furloughed. All non-essential government offices have been closed for a week now. But House Democrats and Republicans are still no closer to making a compromise.>>

  • The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings

    The forgotten fallout shelter: An inside look underneath one of Spokane’s oldest buildings

    Friday, January 19 2018 9:44 PM EST2018-01-20 02:44:17 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Cobwebs hang from the exposed pipes running along the ceiling of a dimly lit, dirty basement. The underground labyrinth is used as storage space at Mount Saint Michael’s Academy in Spokane. But several decades ago it served as a safe haven. During the Cold War, the Office of Civil Defense designated the basement at Saint Michael’s as one of hundreds of fallout shelters throughout the city. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    The Latest: Government shutting down amid partisan standoff

    Saturday, January 20 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-01-20 05:54:47 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight  The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the budget battle in Congress (all times local): 12 midnight  The U.S. government shut down at midnight after Congress failed to resolve a partisan standoff over immigration and spending. In a late-night vote, Senate Democrats joined to block a bill that would have kept the government running for another four weeks. A flurry of last-minute negotiations failed to beat the deadline. Democrats have tried to use the F...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Michigan dog shot in the head, left for dead making miraculous recovery

    Michigan dog shot in the head, left for dead making miraculous recovery

    Saturday, January 20 2018 6:43 PM EST2018-01-20 23:43:57 GMT

    IRON RIVER, Mich. - A Michigan community is rallying around a dog who was shot in the head and left for dead earlier this month, and veterinarians say the young pups recovery is miraculous.  On January 11, a man in the Iron River community saw a 1-year-old black and white dog he thought was dead on the side of a road. When the man got out to take a look, the dog picked up his head and looked at him.

    >>

    IRON RIVER, Mich. - A Michigan community is rallying around a dog who was shot in the head and left for dead earlier this month, and veterinarians say the young pups recovery is miraculous.  On January 11, a man in the Iron River community saw a 1-year-old black and white dog he thought was dead on the side of a road. When the man got out to take a look, the dog picked up his head and looked at him.

    >>

  • Georgia mom's post about charging 5-year-old daughter rent sparks debate

    Georgia mom's post about charging 5-year-old daughter rent sparks debate

    Saturday, January 20 2018 5:44 PM EST2018-01-20 22:44:56 GMT

    A mother in Georgia is causing discussion and debate following  a post she made on Facebook where she writes, in all caps, "I make my 5 year old pay rent." Essence Evans' post has gotten international attention for the post made last Sunday, on Jan. 14. She writes she gives her daughter a $7 allowance every week. but charges rent to teach her daughter "real world" concepts.

    >>

    A mother in Georgia is causing discussion and debate following  a post she made on Facebook where she writes, in all caps, "I make my 5 year old pay rent." Essence Evans' post has gotten international attention for the post made last Sunday, on Jan. 14. She writes she gives her daughter a $7 allowance every week. but charges rent to teach her daughter "real world" concepts.

    >>

  • From Shreveport to Seneca Falls, a march for female power

    From Shreveport to Seneca Falls, a march for female power

    Saturday, January 20 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-20 22:05:34 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - People participating in marches in the United States and around the world walked in support of female empowerment and denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on the anniversary of his inauguration.

    >>
    •   