Georgia mom's post about charging 5-year-old daughter rent sparks debate

A mother in Georgia is causing discussion and debate following a post she made on Facebook where she writes, in all caps, "I make my 5 year old pay rent."

Essence Evans' post has gotten international attention for the post made last Sunday, on Jan. 14. She writes she gives her daughter a $7 allowance every week. but charges rent to teach her daughter "real world" concepts.

"I explained to her that in the real world most people spend most of their paycheck on bills with little to spend on themselves. So I make her give me $5 back. $1 for rent $1 for water $1 for electricity $1 for cable and $1 for food."

Since it was posted last week, Essence's post has been shared more than 300,000 times and generated thousands of comments. Some of those comments are praising the mom's effort to teach her daughter financial responsibility, while others say 5 years old is a little too young for such a lesson.

What do you think of the parenting plan?