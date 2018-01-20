Michigan dog shot in the head, left for dead making miraculous recovery

A Michigan community is rallying around a dog who was shot in the head and left for dead earlier this month, and veterinarians say the young pups recovery is miraculous.

On January 11, a man in the Iron River community saw a 1-year-old black and white dog he thought was dead on the side of a road. When the man got out to take a look, the dog picked up his head and looked at him. Deputies recovered the dog and brought him to Northwoods Animal Shelter.

Deputies estimate the dog, named Sarge, had been shot and dumped near the road around midnight and survived subfreezing temperatures for hours. They believe the dog, who suffered a broken leg, eventually dragged himself to the street where he was found. Michigan State Police are still looking for whoever shot the dog. Authorities say someone either deliberately broke Sarge's leg, or it broke when he was thrown into the snow.

Sarah Erickson with Northwoods Animal Shelter got the call about Sarge from deputies. She says from the moment police picked Sarge up, he was kissing their faces and wagging his tail, despite what must have been great pain.

"This dog is the most fantastic patient of them all. (Helping Sarge) drew our whole community together, but it's had a huge ripple effect. It's spread beyond us," Erickson told MLive.

Sarge was first taken to Four Seasons Animal Hospital, then Northwoods, and then the University of Wisconsin at Madison veterinary hospital.

Erickson said his survival on the road was a miracle, and his progress recovering has been amazing. Sarge was taken UW Madison where doctors worked to save his broken leg with a plate and screws. He headed back to the Upper Peninsula this weekend.

"He's doing great," Erickson said, " The students and doctors [at University of Wisconsin] seem to have fallen in love with him."

A fund to help with Sarge's medical expenses has been set up, and has already raised more than $3,000.